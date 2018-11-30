Linda J. Marrow Bone 1943 – 2018

CHERRY CREEK, SD – Linda J. Marrow Bone, 75, of Cherry Creek, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was welcomed into the spirit world by her loving mom as she went home smiling and happy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. MST, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Cherry Creek Gym, Cherry Creek, with Mother Margaret Watson presiding. Burial will follow in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cemetery, Cherry Creek. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, 2018 at the gym, with a procession from the 2-mile hill east of town at 3:00 p.m.

Linda Joyce Marrow Bone was born September 17, 1943 to Bessie Yellow Owl and Charles Fisherman. She attended school at Old Cheyenne Agency.

Linda worked as a store clerk, also at the Sioux Stone Craft Industries, and was a CHR/MCH for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

She enjoyed spending time with family, going thrift store shopping, watching the Golden Girls, Law and Order, Lifetime movies, and old westerns. Linda also enjoyed making quilts, playing cards and Agrravation, making Barbie and doll quilts for her granddaughters, going dancing, and collecting VHS tapes. She used to enjoy getting up early to go rummaging with her sister, Pauline.

Linda always lovingly welcomed nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren into her home. She had two sons who were veterans, and she always went out of her way to honor them, especially on Memorial Day as she was very proud of them. In December 2003, Linda traveled to Gallup, New Mexico to spend time with her son, Gary Jr., and family, who had just returned home for a visit from Operation Iraqi Freedom, Saudi Arabia. In 2012 she traveled to Lawrence, KS to drop off her granddaughter, Shawna, at college. She drove through five states without knowing, because she was asleep at the time. During this time, she also stopped in Sioux City, IA to visit her daughter, Edna, and grandkids.

Linda is survived by her three daughters: Opehlia (Billy) Dupris, Edna (Harold) Tyndall Sr., and Germaine LeClaire; four sons: Gary Jr. (Dawn) Marrow Bone, Dewey Marrow Bone, Scott Marrow Bone, and Beryle Marrow Bone; adopted daughter, Bernadine Dupris; adopted son, Orlando Morrison; 55 grandchildren and 87 great grandchildren; sister, Pauline Eagle Chasing; and brother, Roland Sr. (Barbara) Roach.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents: Bessie Yellow Owl and Charles Fisherman; sons: Orville, Royce, and Justin; daughter, Erma; one sister; nieces: Deeann Demery and Delema Eagle Chasing; grandsons: Eric Kills Crow, Vincent and Tyron LeClaire; and numerous other relatives.

Our mom, sister, aunt, grandma, and great grandma Linda will be greatly missed!

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)