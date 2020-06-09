Limited Dicamba Use Permitted in South Dakota Until June 30, 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a cancellation order regarding the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ June 3, 2020 order to vacate three dicamba registrations -Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan. The cancellation order lists limited and specific circumstances under which existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products can be used. According to the EPA, with limited exceptions, it is a violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) for any person to sell or distribute these products as of June 3, 2020. As the designated agency for primary enforcement of FIFRA in South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture will enforce the provisions of the cancellation order and comply with guidance provided by the EPA.

The cancellation order allows for disposition of any existing stock of Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan already in possession of persons other than the registrant at the time of the June 3, 2020 order. The order also allows for limited distribution of existing stock of Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan already in possession at the time of the June 3, 2020 order by commercial applicators and authorizes all other sale or distribution of existing stocks only to facilitate return to the manufacturer or for proper disposal. The cancellation order prohibits any use of existing stocks that is inconsistent with the previously-approved product labeling.

The South Dakota 24c Special Local Needs (SLN) label remains in effect and prohibits use of Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan beyond June 30, 2020.

The SDDA recommends that producers, dealers, and applicators use caution during this uncertain time as there may be exposure to civil liability and insurance coverage may be impacted. Visit sdda.sd.gov for accurate updates and information as the situation continues to evolve.