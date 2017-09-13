Lil Gov Cross Country Meet Huge Success

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Cross Country teams hosted their first Lil Gov Cross Country Meet Friday at Steamboat Park in Pierre. The Lil Gov meets are for kindergarten through 5th graders and Governor and Lady Gov head coach Jim Keyes says the number of youngsters who showed up on a hot night in Pierre was impressive
The next Lil Govs Meet and final meet of the season will be held on October 3rd. Registration will begin at around 5 pm at Steamboat Park.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.