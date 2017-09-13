Lil Gov Cross Country Meet Huge Success

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Cross Country teams hosted their first Lil Gov Cross Country Meet Friday at Steamboat Park in Pierre. The Lil Gov meets are for kindergarten through 5th graders and Governor and Lady Gov head coach Jim Keyes says the number of youngsters who showed up on a hot night in Pierre was impressive

The next Lil Govs Meet and final meet of the season will be held on October 3rd. Registration will begin at around 5 pm at Steamboat Park.