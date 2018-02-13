Likness to Step Down as Yankton Head Football Coach

YANKTON, S.D. – Longtime football coach at Yankton, Arlin Likness is stepping down from the position after 18 years guiding the Bucks program. Likness is retiring at the end of the school year and the Yankton school board accepted his retirement notice last night at it’s regular monthley meeting. Likness, 61, finishes his Hall of Fame career with a 261-101 record and seven state championships. The Britton native coached Hamlin to three state titles before coming to Yankton as an assistant in 1994. He later took over the Bucks as head coach in 1999 and proceeded to go 143-69 with four more titles along with one runner-up finish and seven Eastern South Dakota Conference crowns. Yankton went a combined 7-14 over the last two seasons, including a 4-7 mark last fall when the Bucks reached the Class 11AA semifinals.