Thursday, June 18, 2020
Latest:
News 

Libraries in Miller, Gettysburg and Gregory among state technology grant recipients

Jody Heemstra

The South Dakota State Library is pleased to announce 19 recipients of the first round of Library Technology grants funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the federal CARES Act. Awardees received $1,000 or $2,000 grants to update, expand, or improve technology in their libraries.

“Libraries are essential to their communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to highlight that need,” said Daria Bossman, state librarian. “Libraries are a vital source for trusted community information, education, and connection.”

Congratulations to these grant recipients:

Beresford Public Library   Madison Public Library  
Britton Public Library   Hand County Library (Miller)  
Brookings Public Library   Sisseton Memorial Library  
Northwest Regional Library (Buffalo)   Grace Balloch Memorial Library (Spearfish)  
Clear Lake City Library   Sturgis Public Library  
Custer County Library   Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library  
Freeman Public Library   Watertown Regional Library  
Potter County Library (Gettysburg)   White Lake Community Library  
Gregory Public Library   Yankton Community Library  
Lake Andes Carnegie Library      

Public libraries and public school libraries that have not already received grants have until Aug. 3 to apply for remaining funds. Library directors should have received an email link to apply from the State Library.

 