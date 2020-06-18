Libraries in Miller, Gettysburg and Gregory among state technology grant recipients

The South Dakota State Library is pleased to announce 19 recipients of the first round of Library Technology grants funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the federal CARES Act. Awardees received $1,000 or $2,000 grants to update, expand, or improve technology in their libraries.

“Libraries are essential to their communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to highlight that need,” said Daria Bossman, state librarian. “Libraries are a vital source for trusted community information, education, and connection.”

Congratulations to these grant recipients:

Beresford Public Library Madison Public Library Britton Public Library Hand County Library (Miller) Brookings Public Library Sisseton Memorial Library Northwest Regional Library (Buffalo) Grace Balloch Memorial Library (Spearfish) Clear Lake City Library Sturgis Public Library Custer County Library Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library Freeman Public Library Watertown Regional Library Potter County Library (Gettysburg) White Lake Community Library Gregory Public Library Yankton Community Library Lake Andes Carnegie Library

Public libraries and public school libraries that have not already received grants have until Aug. 3 to apply for remaining funds. Library directors should have received an email link to apply from the State Library.