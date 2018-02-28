Less than 90 days left to claim Dakota Cash prize

Pierre, S.D. – The clock is ticking for the Nov. 15 Dakota Cash jackpot winner to claim his or her prize.

More than 90 days have passed since the Nov. 15 Dakota Cash drawing, and all lotto prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. The winning ticket worth $54,699 was sold at the Loaf N Jug in Box Elder. The winning numbers were 6, 16, 27, 31 and 34, and the odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are the Nov. 15 winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery office to claim your prize. The Rapid City Lottery office is located at 1000 Cambell St., Suite 2.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.