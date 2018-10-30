Leonda Wright 1947 – 2018

BLUNT, SD – Leonda Wright, 70, of Blunt, passed away at Ipswich Care and Rehabilitation on October 22, 2018. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, November 2, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home following a fellowship visitation hour from 1:00-2:00pm. Inurnment will then take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt.

Leonda was born to Walter and Francile (Lahman) McMullen on December 25, 1947. She attended and graduated from Blunt High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Aberdeen. She did apprentice work in Spearfish, SD after graduation.

Returning to Blunt, she married her high school sweetheart, Billy Wright, on March 1, 1970. To this union two children were born. Blunt remained their lifetime home.

Leonda worked in several beauty salons around the Blunt area before owning her own salon. After several years of being a beautician, she hung up her brush and comb and worked at Century Manufacturing. She worked there until she retired.

Leonda is survived by her two children: Derik Wright, Rapid City, SD and Chelsea (Todd) Hattum, Harrold, SD; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Kennedy) Wright, Conner Wright, Mariah Hattum, Taylor Hattum, Casey Hattum, Shelby Hattum, Amy Hattum, and Chad Hattum; great granddaughter Amira Hattum; and sister Elette (John) Crain, Blunt, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Wright, grandson Troy Hattum, and father and mother in law, Oliver “Pix” and Nelma Wright.

