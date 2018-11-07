Leonda Beastrom 1957 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Leonda Beastrom, 61, of Pierre, died Saturday, November 3 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be 3:00pm, Thursday, November 8 at Community Bible Church.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Leonda was born June 22, 1957 in Washita County, OK to Leon and Nadine (Eskew) Haskins. She grew up in Gotebo, OK and Onida, SD graduating from Sully Buttes High School 1975.

She was united in marriage to Terry Beastrom in Pierre, SD on April 9, 1976. Leonda loved family, friends and church, but especially her children and grandchildren. She had a servant’s heart and would be there for anyone. Leonda loved being active, she enjoyed softball, volleyball, water skiing, snow skiing, cross country skiing, walking and hiking.

Leonda is survived by her husband Terry of Pierre; children: Krista (Douglas) Stevens and Jesse (Sarena) Beastrom ; grandchildren: Corbin, Cooper and Stella Beastrom; her parents Leon and Nadine Haskins; brother Rex (LeAnn) Haskins and sister Patty (Mike) Ogan.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws Bud and Thelma Beastrom and her grandparents.