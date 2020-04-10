Leona Schilling 1929 – 2020

MILLER, SD – Leona M. Schilling, 90, of Miller, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at her son’s home near Wessington, S.D., under hospice care.

Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be at the Wessington Cemetery with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.

Leona was born May 25, 1929, to Leo A. and Wilhelmina (Heitman) Murphy in Wessington, South Dakota. She spent most of her life living in the Wessington area. She graduated from Wessington High School in 1947. On October 1, 1949, she married the love of her life, Gerald Schilling. They spent 66 years together until his death in 2016. During those years, they raised four children: Debra, Jerry, Jane, and Dan.

Leona always knew how to make a house a “home” for her family. She spent many hours making sure her family was “taken care of”. As a grandmother, she was loving and supportive in every sense of the word. She was strong, independent, and courageous; and in her words, “so blessed”.

Although she would never admit it, she was a multi-talented woman. She spent many hours sewing, doing ceramics and painting; gifting many of her creations to her family, friends, and community organizations. In her most recent years, she took up the art of coloring.

She and Gerald created many cherished memories for their grandkids, nieces, nephews, and others who visited them on “the farm”. Leona was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Miller. Her faith was steadfast throughout her life.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children: Debra (Bob) Zeidler of Rapid City, Jerry (Sherryl) Schilling of Centerton, AR, Jane (Dave) Heard of Rapid City, and Dan (Patty) Schilling of Wessington; 18 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters: Colleen Wiles of Anaheim, CA, Alice Boeding of Gilbert, AZ, and Anita (Pat) Peterson of Seal Beach, CA; one sister-in-law, LaVonne “Bonnie” Murphy of Arizona City, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents; one brother, Donald Murphy; two brothers-in-law, Richard Wiles and Donald Boeding; and son-in-law, Reno Veskrna.

Memorials can be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 63, Miller, S.D. 57362

