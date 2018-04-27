Leona Francis Dromey 1940 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Leona Francis Dromey, 77, of Pierre, passed away March 31, 2018 at Ipswich Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Leona was born to Leo and Lucile Dromey on October 6, 1940 in Pierre. She grew up in Blunt, SD. She attended school in Blunt and graduated from Blunt High School.

She worked for many years at the Steele gas station as a bookkeeper in Blunt.

Leona was an active member of the Catholic Church always helping wherever she could.

She is survived by four cousins: Betty Vickerman, Moses Lake, WA; Mary (Will) Dromey Gleckler, Quincey, Il; Bill Burley, Rapid City, SD; and Peggy (Delbert) Fast, Onida, SD, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to St. Judd’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

