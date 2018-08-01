Leon Friend 1938 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Leon Friend, 80, Pierre, passed away July 29, 2018, at Highmore Healthcare. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 2, at 10 am, concluding with Masonic rites, at First United Methodist Church, Pierre. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Leon Floyd Friend was born May 3, 1938 in San Diego, CA, to Floyd and Audrey (Johnston) Friend. Leon’s father, Floyd, was serving in WW II, and when his mother died in early December 1941, Leon was sent to live with his Uncle Herbert and Aunt Ruth in Gardner, ND. They adopted him after WWII ended. After graduating from high school, Leon went on to attend Northern State College in Aberdeen where he received his Bachelor’s degree in education.

Leon taught school in Garden City, SD, Igloo, SD, Brookings, SD, Lake Benton, MN and Midland, SD. He married Nancy Schumacher December 27, 1972, in Aberdeen, SD, and a few years later, they moved to Pierre where Leon began employment with the State of SD as an auditor. After retirement, Leon’s encore career was as a substitute teacher in the Pierre Junior and Senior High Schools.

Leon kept busy with many activities including being a Master Mason for 56 years, holding offices of worshipful master and various other offices. He was also involved as an assistant scoutmaster with the BSA for 32 years and was active in the high plains wildlife club, serving as treasurer for several years. Leon enjoyed hunting, and he and his great friend of 60 years, Wendall Tisher, enjoyed attending boys and girls basketball games over the years.

Those left to mourn his passing include his wife, Nancy; a son, Edwin (Carrie) Friend, and a granddaughter Ellise Friend.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers-in-law, Arthur Schumacher and Kirby Burkert.

Memorials may be directed to Masonic Pierre Lodge #27, Pierre Boy Scout Troop #27, the Pierre First United Methodist Church, or to Countryside Hospice.