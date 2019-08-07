Lennox Wins State B American Legion Baseball Title

LENNOX, S.D. – Redfield advanced to the State “B” title game Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Hartford/Humboldt. Bennett Osborn twirled a 2-hitter for his 2nd shutout of the tournament and was named the MVP of the state tourney. But the home team got a 3-hitter from Tyson Stoebner in the title game against Redfield and won 2-0 thanks to a pair of 1st inning RBI’s from JD Kirchner. Stoebner had two of Lennox’s five hits. Ray Williams, Zach Liesinger and Kirchner each had a hit in the victory. Barrett Wren, Peyton Osborn and Camden Osborn each had a hit for Redfield, which had beaten Lennox 15-11 on Monday to advance to the final day. It was the 3rd overall state legion title for Lennox. The title was the third overall for Lennox who also won State Legion Baseball titles in 1953 and 1993.