Len Sheppard 1937 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Len Sheppard, 83, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Ft. Pierre, surrounded by his family and devoted wife Sandy. There will be a social distancing visitation without the family present on Friday, June 12th from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A private family funeral will be held at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. The family invites you to join them at 5:00 PM at Drifters Bar and Grill on the patio for a reception.

The services will be live-streamed, in the box above this obituary, starting at 3:00 pm on Friday. For those that wish to join the family for the committal service, you can watch the funeral service on your mobile device, in your car, starting at 3:00 pm in the church parking lot and follow the funeral procession to Riverside Cemetery. You can also show support by sending a “Together in Spirit Heart” with a message to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com.

Leonard Gene Sheppard, age 83, was born in Pierre, SD on April 6, 1937, to Don and Ethel Sheppard. He was a lifetime resident of Pierre, growing up with four brothers and graduating from T. F. Riggs High School in 1955. Len married his high school sweetheart, Patricia O’Halloran, and to this union, five children were born. While beginning his career at Vilas Rexall Drug, he also enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1955, officially retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1997. In 1969, he opened the Hallmark Card ‘n Candy Shop, a local favorite, where he enjoyed working alongside Pat until her passing. He had a strong work ethic and tirelessly provided for his family, but the joy was found in spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Len was lucky enough to know a second great love with Sandy Nafziger. They were married Dec. 28, 2002, and have enjoyed retired life on the river, volunteerism, golf, travel, and Saturday night dinners with friends. He was also a lifelong member of the Elks and the American Legion and loved hunting and fishing at his home away from home, Willow Creek Lodge. He will be remembered for his carpentry skills, quick wit, and humor.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy; his children, Stephen Sheppard, Teresa (Sara and Ryan); Susan Ridgway, (Joseph Ridgway and Kelcey Blair); Don Sheppard, (Eric, Cassidy and Nick); Linda Fridley, Kevin, (Matthew and Jason Graves); Joan Gonzalez, Rodrigo (Dylan, Jacob and Sierra); stepchildren, Roxann Sundermeyer, (Hunter, Hannah, Claire, and Olivia); Denise Richards, Karl (Tatum and Ellie); Thad Nafziger, Jodi, (Brevin and Braya Klemann); one brother Jim Sheppard; 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two sisters in law. Len was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Sheppard, his parents, Don and Ethel Sheppard, two brothers, Don and Larry Sheppard one step-daughter LeAnn and one great-granddaughter Azlyne Graves.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorials directed to the ‘Honor Flight’ of South Dakota.