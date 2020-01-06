Legislative Research Council website: A great tool to help follow SD Legislative Sessions

The League of Women Voters Chapter in Pierre and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce held the first Missouri River Roundtable over the weekend (Jan. 4).

In anticipation of the start of South Dakota’s 95th Legislative Session next week (Jan. 14), this roundtable focused on state government.

One of the guests was Legislative Research Council Legislative Attorney Matt Frame. He says along with providing information for lawmakers, the LRC website– sdlegislature.gov— has basic information for the public.

Frame says the LRC website also has information to help the public keep track of topics being discussed.

He says if you miss committee or floor discussion of a particular issue, you can find it archived on the LRC website.

Other guests at Saturday’s Missouri River Roundtable were District 24 representative Mary Duvall, state Department of Environment & Natural Resources Engineer Kelli Buscher and Secretary of the Senate Kay (“Boots”) Johnson.

The League of Women Voters Chapter in Pierre and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce plan to hold roundtables quarterly, covering various forms of government.

Audio credit to Fishing Buddy Studios.