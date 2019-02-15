Legislation Closes in on ATM Skimmers

Legislation that will toughen the laws against violators who are using skimmers at bank ATMs and other retail outlets to illegally obtain a customer’s financial information was before the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee this week.

Representative Hugh Bartels sponsored HB1050. He says it’s a simple bill to address the huge problem banks are experiencing.

The other part of the bill deals with the chips on credit cards.

The law would make skimming a class six felony punishable by prison time and a significant fine. No action can be taken by the committee until a prison impact statement becomes available to the committee.

ATM skimmer activity has increased 70 percent since 2016.