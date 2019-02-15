Friday, February 15, 2019
Latest:
News 

Legislation Closes in on ATM Skimmers

Zev Gray

Legislation that will toughen the laws against violators who are using skimmers at bank ATMs and other retail outlets to illegally obtain a customer’s financial information was before the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee this week.

Representative Hugh Bartels sponsored HB1050. He says it’s a simple bill to address the huge problem banks are experiencing.

The other part of the bill deals with the chips on credit cards.

The law would make skimming a class six felony punishable by prison time and a significant fine. No action can be taken by the committee until a prison impact statement becomes available to the committee.

ATM skimmer activity has increased 70 percent since 2016.