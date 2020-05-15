Legion Baseball Will Have A Season

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Sunday, American Legion National headquarters shut down all national sponsorship for legion baseball leaving South Dakota teams looking at not having a season. But in a turn of events 3 nights later, the South Dakota Executive Committee met and determined that they can still play as Legion Baseball locally even though it’s not supported by National. And no administrative duties will be provided by the American Legion of South Dakota. The players can even wear the legion uniforms. The teams must obtain their own insurance and develop a set of rules for play that will keep the game safe for all involved. And they must get permission from each cities facilities. Pierre Head Coach Brian White says Pierre is planning on playing this summer. The season will get underway in early June in cities where teams have clearance to use facilities. It will conclude with 4 teams at the state tournament to be held at the highest seed. The season ends with a state champion. Regionals, of which Sioux Falls was to have hosted, and the national tournament are canceled earlier this month by the National American Legion headquarters.