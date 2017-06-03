Legion Baseball Institutes Pitch Count Rule for 2017

MITCHELL, S.D. – In an effort to discourage overuse and to protect young arms, American Legion baseball installed a pitch-count rule, nationwide, for the 2017 season. This is the first season using the new rule, which was adopted in October 2016. It focuses directly on the number of pitches thrown, rather than innings pitched, which is what the rule previously in place did. The official rule doesn’t allow any pitcher to exceed 120 pitches in a single day for senior Legion teams (ages 19 and under). At the junior Legion level (ages 17 and under), pitchers cannot exceed 105 pitches. Pitchers may finish an at-bat if they hit the limit but they have to be removed after that. While the American Legion rule book says both the pitcher and team manager will be ejected from the game if a protest is filed to the umpire-in-chief, the Mitchell Daily Republic reports that South Dakota Legion baseball chairman Dan Sudbeck said he told coaches the pitch count will be monitored by “the honor system” in the regular season this year.