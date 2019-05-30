Left Tailrace, Spillway Dike boat ramps at Big Bend to close tomorrow

Starting tomorrow (May 30), the Left Tailrace Boat Ramp and the Spillway Dike Boat Ramp at the Big Bend Project along the Missouri River near Chamberlain will be closed.

The US Army Corps of Engineers says the elevated pool level on Lake Francis Case makes the boat ramps dangerous and unusable. The Left Tailrace Campground, Old Fort Thompson Recreation Area and Right Tailrace Boat Ramp continue to remain closed.

There are currently no open boat ramps to access Lake Francis Case at Big Bend Dam. All Lake Sharpe boat ramps at Big Bend will remain open.

Any questions can be directed to the Big Bend Project Office at 605-245-2255.