Leesman Named Riggs High School Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Garret Lessman of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Pierre Riggs High/Avera Athlete of the Week award winner. Leesman has steadily made progress all year long and lately has been wrestling very well. Last Thursday in a dual with Huron, Leesman pinned Nick Christensen who is a multiple time state place winner. He then continued his improvement by placing 6th at the Yankton Invitational during which he beat a very important regional opponent in Kyle Foote of Mitchell. Leesman was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis.