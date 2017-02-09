Leesman Named Riggs High School Athlete of the Week

  • Home > 
Garrett Leesman
February 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Garret Lessman of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Pierre Riggs High/Avera Athlete of the Week award winner.  Leesman has steadily made progress all year long and lately has been wrestling very well. Last Thursday in a dual with Huron,  Leesman pinned Nick Christensen who is a multiple time state place winner. He then continued his improvement by placing 6th at the Yankton Invitational during which he beat a very important regional opponent in Kyle Foote of Mitchell.  Leesman was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis.


