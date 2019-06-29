Leedy Stepping Down as BHSU Softball Coach

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State University softball coach, Lane Leedy, has announced her resignation after five years at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. Leedy has stepped down in order to take a position closer to her family. Leedy has been the coach of the Green and Gold for five seasons. During that time, she has led BHSU to a new season high for wins and conference wins. During the 2019 season, the Yellow Jackets won 10 RMAC games, and competed for a spot in the conference tournament up to the final day of the season. A search for a new head coach of the softball team will begin immediately.

