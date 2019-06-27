Lawrence Christian Iversen 1928 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Lawrence (Larry) Christian Iversen, 91 of Pierre South Dakota, died Wednesday, June 25th at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre with his family and loved ones by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Monday, July 1st at 2:00pm at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre with a visitation on Sunday, June 30th from 5:00-6:00pm with at 6:00pm prayer service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre. Burial will be a the Scotty Philip Cemetery Ft. Pierre.

Larry was born January 13, 1928 in Ft. Pierre and lived on the family homestead along the Bad River. He graduated from high school in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He met and married Ann Hansen in Detroit Michigan. He attended watchmaking school in Denver Colorado, and he and Ann opened The Jewel Box in Pierre until moving to Venice Florida in 1965, operating Iversen Jewelry until retirement in 1983.

Larry returned full-time to Pierre where he enjoyed working on cars, riding horses, farming, fixing anything mechanical, and spending time with family and friends. He most enjoyed the time on his “hobby” ranch, where he spent every day feeding the horses and barn cats.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his daughter, Deborah A. Iversen of Sarasota Florida; his son Lawrence (Callie) G. Iversen of Ft. Pierre; long-time friend Teddie Adamski of Pierre; and Teddie’s daughter, Tara Adamski of Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.

