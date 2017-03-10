Lawmakers to Set Budget as Main Part of 2017 Session Ends Today

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are set to set the state budget, and then they’re headed home.

The main part of the 2017 legislative session ends Friday. A key piece of business left for lawmakers is to approve state spending for fiscal year 2018, which starts July 1.

Lawmakers are also set to take up bills including campaign finance and public safety measures.

The Legislature will return to Pierre on March 27 for the session’s final day to consider bills vetoed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard.