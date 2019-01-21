Lawmakers to debate legislation on gun rights, nepotism

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to hear Gov. Kristi Noem’s first budget address and debate bills that would expand gun rights, void an activities association policy for transgender student athletes and block state officials from hiring relatives.

Legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and Noem will present her state budget proposal to the Legislature on Wednesday.

The full Senate is scheduled to take up a measure that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota. It’s a conservative prize that supporters hope will be won under Noem’s new administration.

The Senate Education Committee is scheduled Thursday to debate a bill to end an activities association policy allowing transgender students to request to play on the athletic team that matches their gender identity.