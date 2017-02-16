Lawmakers Roll Back Bill to Control Refugee Resettlements

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers have neutered a measure that would have required the Legislature’s approval for refugee resettlements in South Dakota.

A Senate committee Wednesday approved changes that simply would require private refugee resettlement agencies to provide an annual report to the governor and Legislature.

The State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the floor. Sen. Brock Greenfield, the main sponsor, says it’s important for legislators to have information on the resettlement process.

The report would have to include services provided, demographics and the number of refugees assisted from each country.

All of the bill’s opponents testified favorably for the amended bill. They say providing legislators with information about the resettlement process will bring more understanding and friendliness to the issue.