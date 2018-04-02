LaVern “Vern” Baumeister 1930 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – LaVern “Vern” Baumeister, 88, of Pierre, died February 15 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial

Lavern was born January 30, 1930 in Lemmon, SD to Fred and Hilda (Miller) Baumeister. He

grew up in Lemmon and attended Lemmon Country School. Vern enlisted in the US Army in 1950 and

was honorably discharged in 1953.

Vern was united in marriage to Maxine Gordon in Lemmon, SD. They later divorced and he

married Monica Ehlers in Rapid City on October 14, 1987.

He worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation for 35 years. He then worked for

Sam’s Club, and then after moving to Pierre, worked for Wal-Mart. He enjoyed being a greeter at Wal-

Mart, and it brought great joy to him seeing the children’s faces light up when he handed out stickers.

Vern enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, gardening, and tinkering in his

woodshop making and repairing special items for family and friends. Vern was very proud of his military

service during the Korean War, at the Atomic testing station at Desert Rock, Arizona, and driving the

DAV vans.

He is survived by his wife Monica of Pierre; children: Duane (Jeannie) Gordon of Donner Lake,

CA, Dennis (Linda) Baumeister of Crawfordville, FL, Debbie Welch of Rapid City, SD, Monte (Susanne)

Baumeister of Rapid City, SD, Barry (Angela) Baumeister of Marion, IA and Chip Baumeister of

Albuquerque, AZ; step-children: Kim (Rod) Dowling of Ft. Pierre, SD, Angela (Dennis Scott) of Presho, SD,

Linda (Larry) Stuckenbroker of Windom, MN and Becky Diehm of Presho, SD; brother Neil Baumeister of

Las Vegas, NV; sisters: Leona “Babe” Croal of AZ and Joanne (Jim) Heffernan of Scales Mound, IL and

numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; infant twins; son, Marvin, and brothers, Gene and

Lyle.

Memorials may be directed to – Dakota Prairie Bank, PO Box 700, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532