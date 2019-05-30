Late Planting with Grain Sorghum Could Provide Farmers Opportunity

As farmers seek a solution to the prolonged wet spring and lack of planting, National Sorghum Producers and the Sorghum Checkoff are reminding producers grain sorghum is an option that can provide opportunity to growers. As wet conditions persist for farmers across the U.S., producers calculating options as major crop plant deadlines loom, need to keep a few considerations in mind when planting grain sorghum, according to NSP. Grain sorghum can typically be planted later than other crops, and sorghum is a lower risk option, specifically as it relates to seed costs. For example, sorghum seed typically costs $9-$18 per acre depending on seeding rate, while corn seed typically costs $55-$110 an acre depending on seeding rate and traits. Harvest costs are often lower, as well. NSP CEO Tim Lust says “despite trade uncertainty, demand for feed grain remains strong across the globe.” Interested growers should contact National Sorghum Producers for more information on local bids and crop information.