Last Chance Bike Night

The Aries Chapter of the Pipe Hitters Union Motorcycle Club is holding a bike night in Mobridge tomorrow (Sat.) night.
Chapter president Jeff Jensen says activities go from 5-8PM.
Jensen spoke more about what they have planned for the bike night.
He says a couple hotels in Mobridge will have special rates for those who come from out of town to attend the bike night.
Mo Rest Motel (605-845-3668)
Wrangler Inn (605-845-3641)
