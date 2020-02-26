Las Vegas sighting turns out not to be missing Rapid City area girl

Law enforcement authorities say a girl seen in Las Vegas is not a girl missing from the Rapid City for the past year.

Investigators were alerted to a Facebook post featuring an older man with a young girl who looked similar to Serenity Dennard. Authorities in Nevada followed up on the post and determined the girl was not Dennard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement says their investigation determined the juvenile is not the young girl reported missing from South Dakota as was suggested on social media.

Dennard has been missing since running away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in February of last year.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office say their investigation in Dennard’s disappearance continues. Since she ran away, they’ve followed over 230 leads in 36 states.