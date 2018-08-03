Las Vegas Man Facing Charges After Arguments in Pierre Park

A 56-year-old man from Las Vegas, NV, faces Aggravated Assault and other charges after waving a shotgun in one of the Pierre City parks yesterday (Fri.) afternoon.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers being called to Griffin Park around 1:30pm for an altercation. Upon arrival, officers learned George Reddick was backing his pickup and camper into a spot at the Griffin Park Campground when he struck a post. After striking the post, an argument ensued with another person with whom Reddick was traveling. A third party attempted to intervene in the argument. This resulted in a secondary argument between Reddick and the third party. During this argument Reddick brandished a shotgun, putting the third party in fear for their safety.

Through their investigation, officers determined Reddick had been consuming alcohol to an extent that rendered him under the influence. Reddick was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated and DUI. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.