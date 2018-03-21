Larson Facing Drug Charges Along with Charges from Outstanding Warrant

A 19-year-old Pierre man arrested for an outstanding warrant, now faces drug charges as well.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers served a Hughes County felony warrant last week (Fri.) to Tristin Larson in the 100 block of Case Drive. While in the residence, officers discovered drugs and multiple items of drug paraphernalia associated with Larson.

Larson was arrested for the original warrant and additionally charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance

Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance, felony

Ingesting or Inhaling a Substance to Become Intoxicated and

Possession of Marijuana 2 oz or less.

Larson was taken to the Hughes County Jail.