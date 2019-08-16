Larry Mattheis 1940 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Larry Milbert Mattheis passed away peacefully at his rural Hughes County home on August 14, 2019.

Larry was born on September 8, 1940 to Milbert and Crystal (Sherwood) Mattheis in Parkston, SD. The family moved to the ranch east of Pierre on Canning Road, where he lived his entire life on the land that he dearly loved and appreciated. Larry attended Pleasant View Country School near the ranch in his early years and T.F. Riggs High School, graduating in 1958.

On October 11, 1964 Larry was united in marriage to Marillyn Penrod in Lebanon, SD. To this union two children were born.

Larry was a lifelong farmer/rancher who was extremely passionate about his cattle and relished the new beginnings that springtime calving bestowed each year.

Larry spoke often about the camaraderie and relationships he developed while serving in the National Guard, as a medic during the construction of the Oahe Dam and as a gas/service technician for Capital City Gas.

Larry enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, planting trees and playing cards. He truly loved spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Marillyn, his children; Dawn (Shane) Kramme of Fort Pierre and Shane (Jackie) Mattheis of Pierre, his grandchildren; Cody Mattheis, Tyler Mattheis, Shale Kramme, Lane Kramme, Ladd Kramme and Kate Kramme and his great grandchildren; Tenley Mattheis and Berkley Mattheis.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Milbert and Crystal Mattheis and sister Norma Claunch.

Memorial services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com