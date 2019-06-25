Larry In Woods 1958 – 2019

DUPREE, SD – Larry In Woods, 61, of Dupree, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at I.H.S. Hospital, Eagle Butte.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Dupree Multipurpose Building, Dupree. Burial will follow in the Dupree City Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Dupree Multipurpose Building, with a procession from the 2-mile corner east of town at 5:00 p.m.

Larry In Woods was born April 7, 1958 on his way to the hospital near Lantry, SD to Loveleah In The Woods. He attended school in Dupree graduating in 1976. Larry went on to further his education, attending college in Idaho and tech school near Aberdeen. After his schooling in Aberdeen, Larry went to California before returning to Eagle Butte where he worked for JTRA and the CRST housing authority.

In 2003, Larry started working for the CRST central records where he worked until he got sick.

Throughout the years, Larry spent a lot of time throwing darts. Always having a goal making it to Vegas to compete in the nationals. He also enjoyed time playing bingo, spending time at casinos, pow wows, and playing scrabble with his grandma and grandpa.

He is survived by his mother, Loveleah In The Woods of Dupree; sister, Lindell (William

“Carl”) High Bear of Dupree; nieces: Starlyn, Caryls, Karliste, and April; nephews: Zachary and Thunder; uncles: Bentley, Burton, Bryce (Candance) and Barney In The Woods and Bernie (Berniece) Woods; aunts: Bessie Moudy, and Bernita and Belinda In The Woods; and adopted brother, Gerald High Elk.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Mazie In The Woods; nephew, Storm High Bear; uncles: Byron In The Woods and Coke Bowker; and aunts: Beverly Clown and Rechinda Bowker.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)