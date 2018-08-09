Larry Erickson 1959 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Larry Erickson, 58 of Pierre, died Tuesday, August 7 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial Service will be 1:00pm, Monday, August 13 at Onida First Presbyterian Church.

Larry was born August 15, 1959 in Huron, SD to Leonard and Lorna Erickson. He grew up in Rapid City attending Stevens High School.

He was united in marriage to Tawny Johnson on August 16, 1980 in Rapid City. They had two sons: Justin and Jonathan.

In 2002 they moved to Canistota where Larry worked and retired from for Old Home Bakery and then worked at Kleen Solutions. In 2015 he moved to Sully County and went to work for Olivier Construction until 2017 when he started with Jacquot Carpentry. In April 2018 he joined the staff at Baumann Lumber and was there until July 1.

Larry is survived by his two sons: Justin Erickson and fiancé Tara McGeoug of White Lake, SD and Jonathan and Maggie Erickson of Jasper, MN; three grandchildren and three sisters: Lori Jacquot of Onida, SD, Lisa Chrobak of Rapid City, SD and Lana Enderby of Laurel, MT.

He was preceded in death by his wife Tawny and his mom Lorna.