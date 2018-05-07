Laroche Acquitted

A federal jury has acquitted a 53-year-old Lower Brule, South Dakota, man of Sexual Abuse of a Person Incapable of Consent. The charge against Gregory Laroche, Sr. stemmed from an incident that occurred in November of last year where Laroche was accused of sexually abusing a female acquaintance.

