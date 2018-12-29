Lanny LaPlante 1940 – 2018

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Lanny W. LaPlante, 78, of Eagle Butte, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. MST, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the CRST Bingo Hall, Eagle Butte, with Mother Margaret Watson presiding. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at the hall, with a procession from the 4-mile east of town at 1:00 p.m.

Lanny Wayne Blue Coat was born in a log cabin on May 30, 1940 in Whitehorse, SD to Elaine Miner and Robert “Archie” Blue Coat.

In 1947, when his mother passed onto the spirit world, Lanny was adopted by Bill and Loretta LaPlante. Lanny always said “Bill LaPlante made me the man I am today.” Lanny was raised with siblings along the Moreau River and attended White Horse grade school. Lanny went on to attend high school at the Old Agency. His senior year he joined choir and they won the state choir competition. Lanny also joined the Old Agency’s first cheerleading squad. The squad included Charlie Ann Fielder, Lanny LaPlante, Rosalie Roberts, Douglas Collins, Madonna Phillips and Percy Phillips. Lanny and fellow classmates graduated in the class of 1959 and were the last class to graduate from the Old Agency.

Lanny met Irma Mae Collins in 1959 and they were blessed with six children: Daniel Wade, Sherry Marie, Kelly Wayne, Douglas, Sherrie Ann, and Lanny Wayne Jr. Lanny worked for Harry Bickel as a ranch hand from 1962 to 1972. It was during this time Lanny found a brother ship with Jack Bickel. Lanny and Irma made their home in Eagle Butte and he was hired to work with man power in 1972 until 1978 when he was elected into tribal council.

Lanny met Judith Brown in 1995 and spent the rest of his life with his love. Lanny served as a district council representative, vice chairman and acting chairman for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe until 2008. Lanny’s passion was serving the people. He enjoyed working the horses with family and friends and a good cookout on the river. He spent most of his extra time with his cherished horses.

Lanny started LaPlante Horse Racing in the 1970’s and their horses “Nap the Rowdy”, “Buck”, and famed “Tom” were known for a good suicide race and Indian Relay throughout the country. Lanny liked to tell jokes and was always making everyone laugh. He had a good sense of humor.

Lanny loved all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren and holds them dear to his heart. Lanny’s family meant everything to him.

Family and friends in heaven rejoiced on December 17, 2018 as Lanny joined them on the other side.

Blessed in sharing Lanny’s life is his best friend and mother of his children, Irma LaPlante; his children: Daniel LaPlante, Kelly LaPlante, Douglas LaPlante, Sherrie Red Elk, Lanny LaPlante Jr., and Leland Hand Boy; siblings: Faye Rosseau, Orville LaPlante, Iva Traversie, Carla Blue Coat, Carrie Blue Coat, Reba Three Legs, Phillip Blue Coat Jr., Ira Blue Coat, Edith Knight, Lavern Cummings, Leroy LaPlante, Rita Birkland, and Allen LaPlante; and his longtime life partner and love of his life, Judith Brown.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Miner and Robert “Archie” Blue Coat, Bill and Loretta LaPlante; daughter, Sherry Marie; grandsons: Gage LaPlante and Thomas LaPlante; granddaughter, Whitney LaPlante; siblings: Luther Blue Coat, Amanda Sand, Harietta Blue Coat, William R. LaPlante, and Loren LaPlante.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Lanny’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)