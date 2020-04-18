Langer and Wings Agree to Contract Extension

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Aberdeen Wings and Head Coach/General Manger Scott Langer have agreed on a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Langer has been the head coach of the Wings for the past four seasons, and the team’s GM since January of 2019. Langer has amassed an overall record of 149-61-21, including a Robertson Cup national championship-winning team last season. The Wings have qualified for the NAHL the past four years under Langer. The Wings were leading the Central Division standings prior to the remainder of the 2019-20 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(hubcityradio.com/sports contributed to the story)