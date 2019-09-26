Land O’Lakes Donates 40,000 Pounds of Macaroni & Cheese to Feeding SD

Land O’Lakes, Inc. donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to Feeding South Dakota through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 5 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

“So many of the individuals and families we serve are one tragedy away from looking to us for food assistance. We are grateful for partners and programs like Land O’Lakes and their First Run Program for providing continued support to those we serve in South Dakota,” said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota.

For more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, visit at www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.