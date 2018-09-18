Lampy Wins Week Two’s “Fly from Pierre” Tickets

Congratulations to Andrew Lampy of Pierre, the second week’s winner in the Dakota Radio Group’s “Fly From Pierre” ticket giveaway. Lampy wins a pair of round-trip tickets to fly from Pierre to Denver aboard aboard California Pacific Airlines courtesy of the Pierre Regional Airport.

We’ll give away a pair of tickets each week for six more weeks. Go to www.drgnews.com and click on the “Fly From Pierre” banner at the top of the page to register. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. You may register more than once, but only one entry per household per week.