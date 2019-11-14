Lamb Leads USD to Overtime Win

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota junior guard Monica Arens banked in a regulation buzzer-beater to keep the Coyotes undefeated season alive, sending Wednesday night’s game against Drake to overtime. South Dakota came out on top of the extra period 102-94 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Junior guard and Sully Buttes basketball standout Chloe Lamb paced the Coyotes with 23 points, tying her career high from last season. She knocked down six 3-pointers in the game, including two in the overtime period. Senior guard Ciara Duffy added 20 points with seven boards and four assists. Drake was led by Washington transfer Kierra Collier’s 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The Coyotes (3-0) won their seventh-straight home opener, improving to 41-8 all-time. Missouri Valley Conference favorite Drake (2-1) drops its first contest outside of Des Moines this winter.