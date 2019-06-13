Lake Preston man named 2019 Governor’s Ag Ambassador

Governor Kristi Noem named Paul Casper of Lake Preston as the 2019 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient. He will be recognized at the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls on July 11. “Paul Casper embodies hard work, honesty, and humility,” said Governor Noem. “Paul’s visionary leadership has increased processing opportunities for farmers and communities across South Dakota. He is one of our state’s strongest agricultural ambassadors, and I’m proud to recognize him with this well-deserved award.” “Paul has worked diligently and optimistically to advance agriculture in our state,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman. “He has dedicated much of his life to finding solutions that will improve life for South Dakota’s producers, as well as others across our state, nation, and world.” Casper grew up on his family farm in Lake Preston, SD, where he farms today with his son, Drew. Over the years, Casper has been a key player in South Dakota’s soybean industry. He was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the South Dakota Soybean Processors Cooperative, the first soybean processing cooperative in South Dakota. He also served as the president of the South Dakota Soybean Association and lobbied both the South Dakota legislature and the U.S. Congress on behalf of agriculture. Casper has worked diligently to help protect South Dakota’s natural resources, including serving on the River Basin Natural Resource District Oversight Advisory Task Force. To learn more about the Ag Ambassador Award visit bit.ly/1jyOPZS. To register for the Governor’s Agricultural Summit, go to sdagsummit.com.