Lake Area Tech and Capital City Campus team up to bring nursing classes back to central SD

Nursing classes will again be offered in Pierre starting this fall.

Lake Area Tech in Watertown plans to begin providing its Licensed Practical Nursing and Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing programs at Capital City Campus, pending approval (from the SD Board of Nursing and Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing).

LATI Vice President Diane Stiles says they’re excited to partner with Capital City Campus to increase access to medical training in central South Dakota.

Stiles says there’s a huge demand for nurses across the state.

Stiles says offering programs locally allows students to balance furthering their education with their current careers and family lives.

One person grateful for Lake Area Tech bringing nursing classes back is Pierre resident Kaylee Jewett.

Jewett wants to set a good example for her children.

Find more information on the Capital City Campus website CapitalCityCampus.org.