LaFamboise Island Bike Race Results

PIERRE, SD. – Over 25 competitors raced on Saturday during the annual LaFramboise Island Mountain Bike Races held on LaFrambois Island in Pierre. Several of the race division winner were from Pierre. Jenny Bernard of Pierre won the Expert Woman Class while Justin Lancaster of Sioux Falls was the Men’s Expert Class winner. Tamara Darnall of Pierre won the Advanced Women’s division and Carl Morris of Pierre was the men’s advanced winner. In the Sport Recreation division, Avany Langdeau of Ft. Pierre won the Women’s and Zayne Severyn of Cuser took the Men’s. And in the Beginner Women’s 2 Lap Race MaKayla McPeek of Custer won while Mesa Garnos of Presho won the 1 lap division race. Myle McPeak of Custer took the Men’s 1 lap division title. For complete results of the race click on the link below.

19LaFramResults