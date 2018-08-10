Lady Govs Won Soccer Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – One was the winning goal margin Friday in the season opener for the Pierre Governors and Lady Governors soccer teams. the defending state champion Lady Govs opened defense]of last year’s state class AA championship with a 1-0 win over Brandon Valley. Caytee Williams scored the game winning goal in the 57th minute off of an assist from Taryn Senger. Senior goalie Mack Rath made 1 save on Branden Valleys only shot on goal in the game. The Lady Govs put 12 shots on goal. In the Governors game with Brandon Valley, the Lynx recorded a 2-0 victory. The Govs and Lady Govs now begin a 3 game road swing beginning Tuesday night at Spearfish.