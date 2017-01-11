Lady Govs Win While Govs Lose Big at Home

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors outscored Huron 24-0 in the third quarter and went on to crusie to a 74-40 victory over the Tigers at the Huron Arena on Tuesday night. Hallie Jerome led the way for the Lady Govs with 18 points. She had 2 3 point field goals which made her the all time 3 point scorer in Lady Gov history surpassing Sydney Palmer who hit 111 3 pointers form 2010 to 1015. Emily Mikkelsen and Maddie Rienke each added 13 and Abigail Foster came off the bench to score 11. Huron had 21 turnovrs to only 12 for the Lady Govs who improved their record to 4 and 1 on the season. Pierre returns to action Thursday when they host Huron at Riggs High Gym. Pierre outscored Huron 46-11 in the second half.

-0-

PIERRE, S.D. – The Huron Tigers put on a shooting clinic for the fans at Riggs High School on Tuesday night. The Tigers were 19 of 24 from the field and 10 of 11 from 3 point range as they raced out to a 52-27 halftime lead and went on to down the Governors 75-52 in an ESD conference basketball game. Ty Evers scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the Tigers in scoring. He was 6 of 6 from 3 point range. Clay Korkow and Cole Korkow each added 14 points apeice for the Tigers. The Governors had no answer for Huron although they did outscore the Tigers by 3 points in the second half. Peyton Zabel had 18 points and Brad Dean tossed in 10 as the Governors fell to 1 and 4 on the season and lost their third straight game. The Govs are on the road Thursday when they travel to winless Mitchell.