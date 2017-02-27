Lady Govs Win Semi Final Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team was 7 0f 7 from 3 point range in the first half building a 40-18 halftime lead and went on to beat Huron 77-61 in the semi final round of the District 3AA girls basketball tournament Monday night in Pierre. Emily Mikkelsen hit 4 of her 6 3-pointers on the night in the first half enroute to a game high 18 points. Hallie Jerome added 16 and Kylie Kessler 12 for Pierre which won for a second straight time over Huron. Karissa Schroder had 11 for Huron which out scored the Lady Governors 43-37. Pierre improved to 9 and 12 on the season and will travel to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen Central in the District 3AA championship game on Thursday. Huron will host Mitchell in the 3rd place elimination game.