Lady Govs Win Pierre Invite

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored a season high 138.025 to edge out Mitchell and win the Pierre Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday at Riggs high Gym. A total of 9 teams competed in the meet. Mikah Moser won all four individual events to win the All Around competition with a 37.550 score. Meg Erwin finished third with a 34.600. Jasi Kroll finished 26th and Aubrey Westover was 28th. It was the first Invitational meet victory for Pierre this year. Click on the link to view results of the meet.

Pierre Invitational Results 1-12-19