Lady Govs Win Pierre Invite
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored a season high 138.025 to edge out Mitchell and win the Pierre Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday at Riggs high Gym. A total of 9 teams competed in the meet. Mikah Moser won all four individual events to win the All Around competition with a 37.550 score. Meg Erwin finished third with a 34.600. Jasi Kroll finished 26th and Aubrey Westover was 28th. It was the first Invitational meet victory for Pierre this year. Click on the link to view results of the meet.