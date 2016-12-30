Lady Govs Win Overtime Game with Watertown

  • Home > 
December 30, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team overcame an 11 point third quarter deficit to rally and down Watertown 67-56 in overtime Thursday night in a ESD Conference contest in Pierre.  The Lady Govs (2-0, 2-0) overcame a slow offensive first half and had four girls in double figures led by Emily Mikkelsen who had 21 points and had 5-3pointers.  Hallie Jerome and Maddie Reinke each had 14 points to pace the Lady Govs who outscored Watertown 13-2 in the extra stanza.  Erika Stout added 10 points in the win.  Watertown did not help themselves with 27 turnovers despite a 12 board rebounding advantage.  Metaya Waldner led Watertown (1-3, 1-2) with 18 points.  The Lady Govs will travel to Yankton and Sioux Falls O’Gorman for games next Friday and Saturday.


