Lady Govs Win Overtime Game with Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team overcame an 11 point third quarter deficit to rally and down Watertown 67-56 in overtime Thursday night in a ESD Conference contest in Pierre. The Lady Govs (2-0, 2-0) overcame a slow offensive first half and had four girls in double figures led by Emily Mikkelsen who had 21 points and had 5-3pointers. Hallie Jerome and Maddie Reinke each had 14 points to pace the Lady Govs who outscored Watertown 13-2 in the extra stanza. Erika Stout added 10 points in the win. Watertown did not help themselves with 27 turnovers despite a 12 board rebounding advantage. Metaya Waldner led Watertown (1-3, 1-2) with 18 points. The Lady Govs will travel to Yankton and Sioux Falls O’Gorman for games next Friday and Saturday.