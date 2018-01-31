Lady Govs Win on the Road

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team broke a 2 game losing streak with a 54-45 win over the Mitchell Kernels in girls basketball Tuesday night at the Corn Palace. The Lady Govs broke away from a 1 point halftime lead to outscore Mitchell 32-24 to win for the 4th time this season against 10 setbacks. Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Govs with 15 points, going 5-of-6 from the free throw line, while Mack Rath added 10 points. Kodi Severyn had 9 and Abigal Foster 8. MacKenzie Miller led Mitchell with 12 points but was saddled with foul problems most of the night. The Lady Govs return to action Saturday when they host Yankton at Riggs High Gym.