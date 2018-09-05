Lady Govs Win Match at Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team finished off their 4 game road swing to begin the season with a victory in Spearfish on Tuesday. The Lady Govs swept past the Spartans in 3 games winning by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. The match was close all 3 games but the Lady Governors pulled each of the 3 games out finishing on runs. With the win the Lady Govs record improves to 2-2 on the season. Pierre is back in action on Thursday when they have their home opener hosting Sturgis at Riggs High Gym.