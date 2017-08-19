Lady Govs Tie While Govs Get Blanked in Soccer

PIERRE, S.D. –The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor soccer team’s hosted Aberdeen on Friday in Pierre and Aberdeen came away a big winner in the boys match and a moral victory if nothing else in the girls match. The Governor boys were no match for the veteran defending state champions as Aberdeen scored early and often in a 10-0 shutout of the Governors. In the girls match, Pierre and Aberdeen battled to a 3-3 overtime tie as Pierre allowed it’s first goals of the season to be scored on them this season. Joanna Zanin scored her 9th goal of the season for the Lay Govs while Emily Mikkesen scored her 2nd goal and Kylie Thorpe found the net for the first time this campaign The Governors fall to 0 and 2 and 0 on the season while the Lady Govs are 2-0 and 1. The Govs and Lady Govs wrap up their 3 game home stand when they host Harrisburg Thursday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields.